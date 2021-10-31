Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers leads the New England Patriots in targets, catches and receiving yards. And while he has yet to find the end zone, Meyers has at least emerged as the go-to option in the Patriots passing offense, making him a useful presence on fantasy football rosters this season Meyers and the Patriots will have their work cut out for them this week against a stingy Los Angeles Chargers pass defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers had 44 yards on five catches last week against the Jets. He might have had more, but with a massive lead built up, the Patriots starters sat most of the fourth quarter. That was the third week in a row that he’s failed to break 60 receiving yards.

The Chargers have given up fewer than 700 yards to opposing wide receivers all season, the lowest total in the league. They’ve only allowed nine passing touchdowns to opponents too. Meyers’ role in the offense puts him into the flex or WR3 conversation every week, but the ceiling on this one feels low.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Meyers if you need help.