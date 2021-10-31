Nelson Agholor start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor scored his second touchdown of the season last week against the Jets. Agholor and the Patriots face considerably tougher sledding this week in a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers, one of the most effective pass defenses in the NFL.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Agholor was targeted five times last week, but he only came up with two catches for 51 yards and his touchdown. That was his best game since Week 1, and only the third time he’s had more than 50 yards in a game this season. Catch-wise, he’s not had more than three since the opener either.

The Chargers keep a tight lid on opposing receivers, having giving up less than 700 yard and just 68 catches on 100 targets to wideouts all year so far. That makes Agholor a guy you can leave out of your fantasy football lineup this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Nelson Agholor.