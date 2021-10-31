 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry ahead of the New England Patriots Week 8 matchup against the LA Chargers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New York Jets v New England Patriots
Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
The New England Patriots will try to replicate their offensive success from Week 7 in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, who are coming off a bye week. Mac Jones is emerging as a quarterback for New England, and might look to get his tight ends more involved in this contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

Smith is questionable to play with an injury, although he’s been more of a blocking tight end for the Patriots this season. Henry is set up well for a revenge game here against his former team, so fantasy managers could back him as the primary receiving tight end.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Henry is worth starting in this contest. The Patriots might find themselves in a shootout, so the tight end is likely to get some good volume. Smith is not a good start if active, although managers who are short at tight end can plug him in over some waiver wire options.

