Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will try to replicate their offensive success from Week 7 in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, who are coming off a bye week. Mac Jones is emerging as a quarterback for New England, and might look to get his tight ends more involved in this contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

Smith is questionable to play with an injury, although he’s been more of a blocking tight end for the Patriots this season. Henry is set up well for a revenge game here against his former team, so fantasy managers could back him as the primary receiving tight end.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Henry is worth starting in this contest. The Patriots might find themselves in a shootout, so the tight end is likely to get some good volume. Smith is not a good start if active, although managers who are short at tight end can plug him in over some waiver wire options.