Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots are on the road this week to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne will be looking to string together his second game in a row with some big play surprises, but that’s not going to be easy against this defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne caught four passes on four targets for 68 yards last week against the Jets. But he fantasy line really got a boost from a trick play touchdown pass. The week before that he only caught one pass, but it was a 75-yard touchdown against the Cowboys.

The Chargers are keeping opposing passing games in check, giving up just four touchdowns and fewer than 700 yards to opposing receivers all season. Bourne’s a big-play threat, which is always going to give him some appeal in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Kendrick Bourne if you’re looking for a low-end flex option.