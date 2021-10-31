Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Charger are home this week, coming off their bye, and taking on the New England Patriots. It’s no easy task. The Patriots are allowing just 20 points per game this season, sixth best mark in the NFL. To beat them, they’ll need to get wide receiver Keenan Allen going this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Allen had a down day in his last outing, in Week 6 against the Ravens. He caught all five targets that came his way, but finished with just 50 yards. He’s only scored one touchdown this season.

Allen is Justin Herbert’s steady chain mover, so he can often see a decent target volume that helps make up for somewhat lower yardage totals in PPR leagues. Still, he’s capable of a big game in any week, so he’s worth having in your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Keenan Allen.