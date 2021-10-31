Mike Williams start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Mike Williams finally looks like the stud No. 1 receiver we always knew he could be. It took awhile, but here we are. This week Williams and the Los Angeles Chargers are coming off their bye with a home game against the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Williams actually had a down game in his last outing. He caught just two passes on five targets for 27 yards against the Ravens in Week 6, a week after his best game of the season. Still, in four out of six games played this season, he’s had at least 82 yards and a touchdown, making him a must-start player in fantasy football lineups.

The Patriots defense is playing well against the pass, but they’re hardly unbeatable for a guy like Williams. They’ve allowed wideouts to score seven times this season and rack up more than 1200 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Mike Williams.