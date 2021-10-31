Jared Cook start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Jared Cook’s weekly production numbers don’t exactly jump off the page at you, but when you look a little closer, you will see some consistency. It’s enough to make the Los Angeles Chargers tight end a decent option in fantasy football lineups. But how will he do this week against a visiting New England Patriots team?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Jared Cook

Cook scored his second touchdown in his last three games in the Chargers’ last outing, a Week 6 loss the Ravens He caught four passes on seven targets for 25 yards to with the touchdown. There has been some talk that tight end Donald Parham could start seeing more catches for the Chargers, but so far, that’s not happened.

The Patriots are allowing an average of just over seven points per game to opposing tight ends. Cook’s still a decent starting option if you don’t have one of the better players at his position, but his ceiling in this one is a little lower than usual.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jared Cook if you don’t have better options at tight end.