Donald Parham start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Is Donald Parham the best tight end on the Los Angeles Chargers roster? He might be. But he’s still not getting enough targets in that offense to make much of an impact in the box score. They could certainly use his help against the visiting New England Patriots this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Donald Parham

Parham had two catches on two targets in the Chargers’ last game, a Week 6 loss to the Ravens. He had just two catches in each of the two games before that, but he also found the end zone in each of those contests. That’s where his fantasy appeal lies, as a potential touchdown target in the red zone for the Chargers.

Unfortunately, the Patriots aren’t giving up much to opposing tight ends. They’ve allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends all season. Parham’s a little too risky of a player to leave in your fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Donald Parham.