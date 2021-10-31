Best DFS lineup strategy for Cowboys-Vikings on Sunday night

Sunday Night Football pits the Minnesota Vikings versus the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are coming off a bye week, with Dallas at 5-1 and head and shoulders above the rest of the NFC East and Minnesota at 3-3 and in second to the 7-1 Packers in the NFC North.

This matchup will be tough to pin down until we know if Dak Prescott is playing or not. At this point it seem like the Cowboys are leaning toward sitting him, but it also wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he suited up. The Vikings key players are healthy.

Injuries

Dak Prescott, Cowboys — Prescott is a game-time decision with a calf injury. If he can’t go, Cooper Rush would get the start.

Captain’s Chair

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings — $14,100

I’m going to make an assumption that Prescott is out this week, which severely limits the upside of Cowboys offensive players. And if the Cowboys have trouble scoring, that means the Vikings can play it safe with Cook. Cook is also coming off a bye, which should have his ankle healthy. He should be set up for a big workload.

Cooper Rush, QB, Cowboys — $9,000

Rush isn’t someone you can count on, but he is a quarterback on a team with strong offensive skill players and is super cheap on DraftKings. This is all about the quarterback touching the ball on every play and Kellen Moore calling plays with a strong supporting class.

Value Plays

Tyler Conklin, TE, Vikings — $4,400

Conklin has played well this season while also dealing with injuries. He’s coming off an extra week of rest and should be ready to go against a Cowboys defense that allows the tenth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Vikings, D/ST — $2,600

Cooper Rush hasn’t thrown a pass in a regular season game since 2017 when he had a total of three in his rookie year. That’s the kind of experience you want to play your defense agains.