Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a bye week, but look to win back-to-back games when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence threw for 319 yards and a touchdown in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Ranked as the overall QB25 in standard formats, Lawrence is clearly going through some growing pains with the Jaguars through the first half of the season. He has posted 1,465 passing yards and seven touchdowns in one of the least efficient offenses in the NFL. The Jaguars are currently 1-5, and have scored just 19.3 points per game as a team.

Lawrence has cleaned up the inaccuracy in his last three outings — bearing a 94 percent passer rating in that span and a lone interception. The No. 1 overall pick is a special talent, and it won’t be surprising if fantasy managers see huge performances out of him in the latter stages of the year. For now, though, his fantasy football output doesn’t do him much justice.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Lawrence unless you are truly desperate for a quarterback in Week 8.