Alex Collins start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks needed someone to take over their backfield after starting running back Chris Carson went down with an injury. Enter Alex Collins. Collins has filled in as a nice replacement for the Seahawks and he has shown that he can have fantasy value as well. Collins has played in six games so far this season and has 64 rushing attempts for 260 yards and two touchdowns. He is fairly one-dimensional in his game though as he only has seven targets in the passing game, but he has caught six of them for an additional 65 yards. This week, he and the Seahawks take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Alex Collins

The Jaguars are not a good football team and this carries over to fantasy football. Their defense is giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Even with a healthier Rashaad Penny, Collins should still see plenty of work.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Collins this week as long as he’s active.