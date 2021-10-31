Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Teddy Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos have faced their fair share of hurdles in the 2021-22 season. With numerous injuries on both sides of the ball that has been thwarting their game plan, they creep into a Halloween matchup against the Washington Football Team, hoping to finally move in a more positive direction.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

Despite a rough start in the first half, Bridgewater racked up 187 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 17-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. It was his third consecutive game with at least two touchdowns through the air.

Bridgewater’s talented pass-catching weapons are close to being back at full capacity, with Jerry Jeudy returning for an advantageous matchup against Washington. In his first season under center for the Broncos, Bridgewater has thrown 12 touchdowns for 1,701 yards, with 296.9 total air yards per game (eighth in the NFL).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bridgewater can be started as a QB2 with upside in Week 8.