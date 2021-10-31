 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Taylor Heinicke ahead of the Washington Football Team Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

By TeddyRicketson
Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team looks for a call during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke has filled in nicely in relief of hurt starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick was hurt in the first game of the season and Heinicke has filled in as the quarterback in all seven games the team has played. He has completed 64.3% of his passes for 1,658 yards and 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He has had some fantasy-relevant weeks, but he hasn’t had sustainable performances that you can count on week-to-week. This week, he faces the Denver Broncos and their defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke heads into Week 8 as the overall QB17 in fantasy football. The Broncos defense is giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Heinicke has been inconsistent with limited weapons and he has a really tough matchup this week. Heinicke also hasn’t had more than one passing touchdown in a game over the last three weeks so he just isn’t finding the endzone often enough for fantasy value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Heinicke this week.

