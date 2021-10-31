Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke has filled in nicely in relief of hurt starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick was hurt in the first game of the season and Heinicke has filled in as the quarterback in all seven games the team has played. He has completed 64.3% of his passes for 1,658 yards and 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He has had some fantasy-relevant weeks, but he hasn’t had sustainable performances that you can count on week-to-week. This week, he faces the Denver Broncos and their defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke heads into Week 8 as the overall QB17 in fantasy football. The Broncos defense is giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Heinicke has been inconsistent with limited weapons and he has a really tough matchup this week. Heinicke also hasn’t had more than one passing touchdown in a game over the last three weeks so he just isn’t finding the endzone often enough for fantasy value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Heinicke this week.