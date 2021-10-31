Geno Smith start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Backup quarterback Geno Smith has been doing his best trying to fill the shoes of starting quarterback Russell Wilson. He looks solid for about three quarters, but then he isn’t able to put the finishing touches on a win for the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson will obviously be the starter whenever he is healthy enough to be, but for now, the Seahawks are rolling with Smith. He has played in three games this season and has completed 63.4% of his passes for 507 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Smith has been sacked 10 times in three games while Wilson was sacked 13 times in five games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

This week, Smith takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars defense. They don’t strike much fear in the hearts of opposing quarterbacks as they are giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Even with this decent matchup, you would have to be in dire circumstances and very desperate to think of throwing Smith in your lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Smith.