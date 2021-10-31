 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rashaad Penny start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Rashaad Penny ahead of the Seattle Seahawks Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By TeddyRicketson
Rashaad Penny #20 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Rashaad Penny was able to return from IR last week and seems to have recovered from the calf injury that landed him there. The Seattle Seahawks are happy to have him back and are going to look to get him more involved in the game plan going forward. In his first game back to action, he only had six attempts for nine yards. Penny has had an injury-riddled two seasons as he has only played five total games between this year and last. It hasn’t ever seemed like he would be the guy in the running back room, but he could develop into a nice complementary piece while Carson is sidelined.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

Penny and the Seahawks take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. They are giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs so this is a solid matchup for Penny. Unfortunately, we don’t have a good sense of his workload coming back from the injury and it seems like at this point Collins is the clear-cut starter which caps the usage and value of Penny.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Penny this week.

More From DraftKings Nation