Rashaad Penny start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Rashaad Penny was able to return from IR last week and seems to have recovered from the calf injury that landed him there. The Seattle Seahawks are happy to have him back and are going to look to get him more involved in the game plan going forward. In his first game back to action, he only had six attempts for nine yards. Penny has had an injury-riddled two seasons as he has only played five total games between this year and last. It hasn’t ever seemed like he would be the guy in the running back room, but he could develop into a nice complementary piece while Carson is sidelined.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

Penny and the Seahawks take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. They are giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs so this is a solid matchup for Penny. Unfortunately, we don’t have a good sense of his workload coming back from the injury and it seems like at this point Collins is the clear-cut starter which caps the usage and value of Penny.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Penny this week.