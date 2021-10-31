Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Tyler Lockett was very boom or bust last year for fantasy football and it seems like this year will be some of the same. In Lockett’s first two games he combined for 278 yards and three touchdowns. In the next five games, he didn’t find the endzone and totaled 159 yards. In the team’s last game, he had two receptions on three targets for 13 yards. Lockett, and the Seattle Seahawks, need Russell Wilson back and healthy like yesterday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Heading into Week 8, Lockett is the overall WR27 in half-PPR scoring formats. Even so, he averages 10.9 fantasy points per game which has him as the WR33. This week he draws the Jacksonville Jaguars defense. They are giving up the 12th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. He is still a big part of the passing game and has a decent matchup. If you are a manager of his you are just hoping he doesn’t turn in another dud like last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Lockett.