DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks have their wide receiver of the future in DK Metcalf and even with a backup quarterback, he is still performing. Metcalf has shown that he very well may be matchup and quarterback proof and that is huge for fantasy football purposes. He leads all of the Seahawks pass-catchers in receptions, targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Through seven games he has caught 33 of 50 targets for 537 yards and six touchdowns. His worst fantasy performance of the year came in Week 2 when he had 53 yards receiving on six receptions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf and company take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. While their defense doesn’t inspire much fear in the eyes of an opposing offense, Metcalf will have his work cut out for him. The Jaguars are giving up the 12th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Metcalf this week.