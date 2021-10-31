Gerald Everett, Will Dissly start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

For some reason, a prominent tight end hasn’t been a focal point of the Seattle Seahawks offense since the Jimmy Graham days. Even when they tend to be pass-happy and have a good quarterback under center, they just don’t involve their tight ends on a consistent basis. Gerald Everett and Will Dissly rank fourth and fifth respectively on the Seahawks for targets. Everett has played in five games and has caught 13 of 15 targets for 128 yards and a touchdown. Dissly has played in all seven of the team’s games and has caught 10 of 12 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown. If these numbers were combined there may be some fantasy relevance here, but because they are split this leaves them in an awkward position where they aren’t able to get out of each other’s way.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TEs Gerald Everett, Will Dissly

The Seahawks take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this week who are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. I’m sure there is some value that this gives to either Everett or Dissly, but because the Seahawks can’t decide who to rely on, neither can you.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT both Everett and Dissly.