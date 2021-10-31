Carlos Hyde start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars roll into Week 8 against the struggling Seattle Seahawks. They will look to improve on their 84 rushing yards from last game, where Carlos Hyde didn’t receive a single carry.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Carlos Hyde

The 31-year-old running back has tallied just 12.2 fantasy points this season, and has yet to record double-digit rushing attempts to this point. Hyde is the clear No. 2 man in the Jacksonville backfield with James Robinson having another quality fantasy football season, but it appears there won’t be many opportunities to go around when the offense is working to erase a deficit. Which is often.

Through six games, Robinson has 460 rushing yards with five touchdowns. He’s found the end zone in four straight games coming into Week 8, which is certainly a boon for fantasy managers. Robinson has rushed for at least 73 yards and a score in each of the past four games and is a solid RB2 in spite of the Jaguars struggles.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Hyde.