James Robinson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The last time the Jacksonville Jaguars won back-to-back games was October 2019, so there will be some added impetus ahead of Week 8. After handling every rush attempt except for a lone carry by Trevor Lawrence in Week 6, James Robinson will be a solid RB candidate against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Coming in as the overall RB12 in standard scoring leagues, Robinson has racked up over 460 yards on the ground, with 388 in just the previous four games. He’s scored five times, and has caught 17 passes for 116 yards.

The Jaguars drafted Travis Etienne in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the ACC’s all-time leading rusher suffered a Lisfranc injury before the season, which left the backfield depth blurry. Be that as it may, Robinson has answered the call just as he did in his own rookie campaign in 2020. Even when the game script isn’t favoring him, the 23-year-old ball carrier seems to produce at RB1/RB2 level.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Robinson.