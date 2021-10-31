 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Laviska Shenault Jr. start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Laviska Shenault Jr. ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

By Derek Hryn
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) stiff arms Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) on his way to a long first down run to the 12 yard line during fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, October 10, 2021. The Jaguars trailed at the half 24 to 13 and lost with a final score of 37-19. Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Laviska Shenault Jr. has been a mysterious asset for the Jacksonville Jaguars since they drafted him 42nd overall in 2020. They’ve utilized him as a ball carrier and pass catcher, but there’s still not enough clarity on where he thrives most.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Shenault has lined up more as a receiver in his second year — posting 26 catches for 306 yards. With D.J. Chark sidelined for the remainder of the season, Shenault is currently one of the best fantasy football sleepers. He matched his highest total targets (10) in the team’s victory over the Miami Dolphins last game, and played 79 percent of the offensive snaps. Following a bye week to review things, it’ll be interesting to see what the Jaguars’ plan is for the 23-year-old wideout.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Shenault should definitely be on rosters in any format, but it may take a minute before he’s a recommended start.

