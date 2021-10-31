Laviska Shenault Jr. start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Laviska Shenault Jr. has been a mysterious asset for the Jacksonville Jaguars since they drafted him 42nd overall in 2020. They’ve utilized him as a ball carrier and pass catcher, but there’s still not enough clarity on where he thrives most.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Shenault has lined up more as a receiver in his second year — posting 26 catches for 306 yards. With D.J. Chark sidelined for the remainder of the season, Shenault is currently one of the best fantasy football sleepers. He matched his highest total targets (10) in the team’s victory over the Miami Dolphins last game, and played 79 percent of the offensive snaps. Following a bye week to review things, it’ll be interesting to see what the Jaguars’ plan is for the 23-year-old wideout.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Shenault should definitely be on rosters in any format, but it may take a minute before he’s a recommended start.