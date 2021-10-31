Marvin Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Fresh off a close win in Week 6, and a bye in Week 7, the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to play a Russell Wilson-less Seattle Seahawks team on Sunday. The Seahawks have given up 280.6 yards through the air in the 2021-22 campaign, which should open up more opportunities for Marvin Jones Jr. and the rest of the Jacksonville receiving corps.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

While Jones is currently outside top-30 ranking for receivers in fantasy football, his stock seems to be trending upward now that he’s become the primary target in the Jaguars’ passing attack. He hauled in seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. The tenth-year wideout put together his best performance since Weeks 1 and 2, and the game scripts should continue to be well in his favor for the rest of the season. With the Seahawks struggling, there could be some upside in this matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones is a considerable flex option in most fantasy formats.