Dan Arnold start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set for a Week 8 clash with the Seattle Seahawks, and all eyes will be on them to win consecutive games for the first time in over two years. Dan Arnold’s hoping to find the end zone for the first time all season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Dan Arnold

Arnold is a big target for Lawrence at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds. He hasn’t done much yet in terms of fantasy football production, but he is definitely a player to keep an eye on down the stretch.

Urban Meyer has placed his support behind the 26-year-old pass catcher. The Jaguars sent a third round pick to the Panthers and in three games with the team, Arnold has 10 catches for 120 yards.

For the time being, he’s competing with Jamal Agnew for work behind Jones and Shenault. He’s their only significant tight end option and that has resulted in a decent amount of targets, but it will take some time for him to gain fantasy relevance outside of the deepest of leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Arnold.