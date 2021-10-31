Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Antonio Gibson is the starting running back for the Washington Football Team. He has been a productive fantasy asset, but he is falling slightly short of his preseason expectations. He had been rumored to be working on his role in the passing game last offseason, but that hasn’t really translated to the season so far. Gibson has played in all seven games and is the leading rusher for the Washington Football Team. He has 103 rushing attempts for 408 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He has caught 14 of 18 targets for an additional 124 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson enters Week 8 as the overall RB17 in half-PPR scoring formats. He and the Washington Football Team take on the Denver Broncos this week. They are giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Even though it is a tough matchup, Gibson has been the guy on the ground for this team and he has the usage.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Gibson this week.