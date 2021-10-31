JD McKissic start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

JD McKissic is the pass-catching back extraordinaire for the Washington Football Team. He is technically the backup running back, but he is used sparingly in the run game and mainly has a role in the passing game. Through the team’s first seven games, McKissic is second on the team in receptions, targets and receiving yards. He has 29 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown on the ground and adds 25 receptions on 34 targets for 249 yards and another touchdown through the air. He purely has value in any type of PPR leagues and doesn’t carry much in standard leagues.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB JD McKissic

Heading into Week 8, McKissic is the overall RB32 in half-PPR scoring formats. He and the Washington Football Team take on the Denver Broncos defense this week. They are giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. The game script here should favor McKissic in the passing game as it could be a close game late.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX McKissic in PPR leagues, SIT him in standard leagues.