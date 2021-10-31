Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Whether you call him ‘Scary Terry’ or if you call him ‘F1’, Terry McLaurin is the best wide receiver on the Washington Football Team. He leads the team in receptions, targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and the numbers aren’t very close. He is a focal point of this offense and his usage in the passing game is nearly unmatched. He has the fifth-most targets in the NFL through seven weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Terry McLaurin

Heading into Week 8, McLaurin is the overall WR11 in half-PPR scoring formats. This week, he takes on the Denver Broncos. They are giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This presents a tough matchup for McLaurin, but his usage should be of great help to him because there isn’t really anyone else for quarterback Taylor Heinicke to rely on.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Terry McLaurin this week.