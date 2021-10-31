Adam Humphries start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Adam Humphries was never expected to be the guy for the Washington Football Team, but I think he has fallen short of what they were looking for when they brought him in as a free agent this year. Humphries has played in all seven games for the Washington Football Team but hasn’t made much of an impact. He is fourth on the team in targets and receiving yards, tied for third with receptions and he hasn’t found the endzone yet this season. He has caught 18 of 26 targets for 185 yards and no touchdowns. This week, he takes on the defense of the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Adam Humphries

Humphries doesn’t carry week-to-week value for fantasy football. He has been too inconsistent between good games with absolutely horrible duds. For example, in Week 5 he had three receptions for 73 yards which is his best game of the season. He followed that up with one reception for negative four yards. The Broncos are giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers so no need to think about Humphries this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Humphries.