Ricky Seals-Jones start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

When we went through ‘BYEmageddon’ last week, Seals-Jones was a solid fill-in if you had a tight end on bye. He responded with six receptions on seven targets for 51 yards. He has filled in nicely for injured starting tight end Logan Thomas. Seals-Jones is third on the Washington Football Team in targets and receiving yards and he is tied for third for receptions and receiving touchdowns. Through seven games, he has caught 18 of 27 targets for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He has solid week-to-week usage so with a good matchup he can have fantasy value.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Seals-Jones enters this week as the overall TE19 in half-PPR scoring formats. He wasn’t the starter at the beginning of the season but has performed well in relief. This week, he and the Washington Football Team take on the Denver Broncos. They are giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends so this presents a really tough matchup for Seals-Jones.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Seals-Jones unless you are desperately trying to replace Darren Waller or Mark Andrews who are both on bye.