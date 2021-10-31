Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are trying to avoid losing five straight games, after beginning the year with a 3-0 record. Courtland Sutton is coming off his third-straight outing with 60-plus yards on five or more receptions, so we’ll see if he’s capable of piecing together a similar seven-catch, 120-yard stat line that he had in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton sits as the overall WR17 in standard-scoring formats, and 10th among all wideouts in receiving yards with 539. In last week’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, the explosive route runner caught all five of his targets for 68 yards, and played 94 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. Sutton enters a favorable matchup against the Washington Football Team in Week 8.

Even with Jeudy returning from injury, Sutton’s tremendous potential on a weekly basis shouldn’t be gravely impacted. He’s averaging 8.3 targets per contest this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Sutton.