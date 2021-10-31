Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos get a great opportunity against a run defense that has given up the 10th-most rushing yards per game with 105.4. Melvin Gordon should continue to receive a balanced share of the work with Javonte Williams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon and Williams have definitely made the most out of their limited opportunities in the Denver offense, but from a fantasy football standpoint, it’s a difficult situation. While the rookie Williams is undoubtedly trending upward for the second part of the fantasy football season, his backfield partner Gordon has remained in the mix — averaging 11.1 carries on 50.0 yards per contest. Time will tell whether or not the Broncos choose to turn things over to Williams, but for the moment, Gordon remains heavily involved in the game plan.

Take it with a grain of salt, but the talented backs each scored the only touchdowns for the Broncos in the ugly loss to the Cleveland Browns last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gordon is a quality RB2/RB3 flex option in any format in Week 8.