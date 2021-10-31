 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Javonte Williams ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 8 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

By Derek Hryn
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) can not make the catch as Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) defends during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not every day that an offense has two competent ball carriers that they can effortlessly flaunt to their opponents on a weekly basis. It’s a blessing and a curse for the Denver Broncos. Javonte Williams is coming off the best fantasy football performance of his rookie season as he continues to split the workload with Melvin Gordon, and looks to ride the momentum into a clash with the Washington Football team on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Williams and Gordon are remarkably close in terms of fantasy football production. Williams barely edges the veteran running back in yards per carry (4.6), while Gordon has one more touchdown to this point. It seems Denver is still featuring Gordon in the ground game, and rightfully so. Last week against the Cleveland Browns, for instance, Gordon was given four more rushing attempts, but Williams hauled in 6-of-7 targets through the air. The two-back scheme appears to work decently for now, and the Broncos obviously won’t cater to fantasy managers’ demands as long as both players are healthy. So it’ll be interesting to see how this irons out as the year progresses.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Continue to start Williams as either a bye week fill-in or semi-desperate flex option in Week 8.

