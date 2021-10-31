Tim Patrick start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

With Jerry Jeudy returning from injury, it’ll be interesting to see which player shines in the Denver Broncos receiving corps in Week 8. Following Tim Patrick’s most disappointing performance of the season, the defense’s attention may shift enough for him to bounce back against the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Tim Patrick

The Broncos have been woefully inefficient with their offense since their last win all the way back in Week 3, but Patrick has played well in Jeudy’s absence with the increased volume. He’s run 22.5 percent of his routes from the slot, and has delivered 13.8 yards per catch in his fourth campaign.

It’s hard to say bench any of Courtland Sutton, Jeudy, Noah Fant or even Patrick. Because when healthy, they might be the most fun receiving batches in football with their ridiculous talent and athleticism.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Patrick is a high-upside dart throw against a sloppy Washington defense.