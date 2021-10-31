 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Noah Fant start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Noah Fant ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 8 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

By Derek Hryn
Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a reception past Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High.&nbsp; Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Through seven games in the 2021-22 season, Noah Fant is averaging a career-best in fantasy points (7.0) and catch percentage (71.4). Heading into a battle with the Washington Football Team, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Fant hit pay dirt for the first time since Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

Fant is currently the overall TE6 in standard-scoring leagues. He’s sixth among all tight ends in touchdowns (3) and eighth in total receiving yards (312). With 18 targets combined targets in the previous two games, there should be no shortage of opportunity against a bottom-three defense that allows 71.3 yards to tight ends per contest.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Fant.

More From DraftKings Nation