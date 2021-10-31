Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs are slated to play the New York Giants on Monday Night Football this week, in a situation where both teams could desperately use a win. Mecole Hardman might have a chance to break loose for his second touchdown of the 2021-22 campaign, with James Bradberry likely prepared to shadow Tyreek Hill.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Hardman ranks barely in the top-50 among wideouts in fantasy football this season. His numbers have been steady throughout the season — averaging right around 4.2 receptions on 5.7 targets for 41.3 yards per game. However, his performance in last week’s loss left much to be desired for fantasy managers. In the Chiefs’ worst game in arguably the last two seasons, Hardman finished with four catches for 28 yards. We’ll probably just go ahead and chalk this one up as a fluke all around. He’s still the Chiefs’ most talented receiver outside of Hill, so his potential cannot be glossed over. That said, Hardman’s fantasy football output has been far too underwhelming in his third year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hardman should be benched in all formats.