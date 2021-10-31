Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants are on the road for a Monday night showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs this week. It’s not a bad matchup, fantasy-wise, for quarterback Daniel Jones, but there are some complicating factors with the Giants’ injury report that you’ll have to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jones has been underwhelming all season. He’s only thrown more than one touchdown pass in a game once this season, and despite a healthy total of rushing yards, he hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown since Week 2. What makes Jones a decent option this week is the matchup. The Chiefs are allowing nearly 25 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season.

The thing to watch here is how many wide receivers the Giants have this week. Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay are all dealing with injuries. There were signs headed into the weekend that Toney and Shepard could play this week, particularly the later. If those two can play, Jones has some real fantasy value this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Consider starting Daniel Jones if Shepard and Toney can play this week.