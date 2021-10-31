Jameis Winston start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints grabbed a narrow 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks thanks to a late game-winning field goal from Brian Johnson. The Saints improve to 4-2 on the season and sit second place in the NFC South just behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who they’ll go up against in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Jameis Winston

Winston threw 19-for-35 in the win over the Seahawks with 222 yards and a touchdown. He also ran eight times for another 40 yards. He put in a decent performance but it wasn’t anything to get fantasy managers excited about especially in a favorable matchup for the Saints. He dropped the ball — literally — on the snap that led to his only touchdown, but he was able to pick it up and sent a pass to Alvin Kamara who ran it into the end zone in the second quarter. He’ll have to put in a better performance against the Bucs if the Saints want a chance at handing Tampa Bay their second loss on the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jameis Winston might see more struggles against the Bucs, so don’t expect an explosive fantasy performance from him in Week 8. He should deliver a decent fantasy score, so if he’s the best QB on your roster, you should feel okay about giving him the starting nod.