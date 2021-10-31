Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling to New Orleans to take on the Saints in a big divisional matchup. Last season, it was a question for most weeks on who would get more carries between Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones. That has not been the case this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette started off the season pretty average in terms of fantasy running backs, but he's been one of the top backs in the past few weeks. Since Week 4, Fournette has scored 15+ points per game including a 30 point game against the Eagles. He’s also making plays in the passing game which has been huge for the Buccaneers offense.

The New Orleans Saints are a top-three run defense in all of the NFL. I think this will be a big passing game for the Buccaneers, so my guess is Fournette won’t have the biggest rushing game. It will be interesting to see if they can get him involved in the passing game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless you have two much better options, Fournette should start in season-long fantasy. I would not play him in DFS however, because there should be better plays at the same price or cheaper.