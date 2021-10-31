Ronald Jones start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling to New Orleans to take on the Saints in a big divisional matchup. Last season, it was a question for most weeks on who would get more carries between Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones. That has not been the case this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Ronald Jones

Coming off last season, it was expected that Ronald Jones would be better than what he has. He’s dealt with some fumble issues and it’s seemed like he has been in the dog house in Tampa Bay. In seven games, Jones has rushed for 181 yards and just one touchdown. He’s also caught just three passes.

The Saints run defense is one of the best in all of the NFL. And that has been evident as of late. They will be relying on Leonard Fournette in both the run and passing game. I don't expect a big day out of Jones.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Jones should sit.