Tyler Johnson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling to New Orleans to take on the Saints in a big divisional matchup. With all of weapons the Buccaneers have, it’s hard to always predict who will have their big week. Heading into his sophomore year, it was hard to predict what kind of season Tyler Johnson would have.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Tyler Johnson

This season, Johnson has had two games where he’s had 40+ receiving yards and in both of those games he had three receptions. The reason there should be any thought of playing him this week is because Antonio Brown is OUT dealing with an injury and it’s unknown how many weeks he could miss.

The New Orleans Saints passing defense is nothing like their run defense. They rank 20th in all of the NFL in allowed passing yards and that has a big Tom Brady game written all over it. The only problem is that it’s unknown how many targets Johnson will actually have this week and I doubt it will be too many.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Johnson should sit this week.