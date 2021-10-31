Tom Brady start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Fresh off his strongest performance of the 2021 season so far, Tom Brady leads the Tempa Bay Buccaneers into Louisiana for a showdown with the NFC South-rival New Orleans Saints. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Tom Brady

Despite turning 44 this past August, Brady somehow leads all quarterbacks in fantasy scoring. The future Hall of Famer tossed his 600th touchdown pass last week, one of four he accounted for in the first half alone. He did so without wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski, the latter of which returned to practice this week. If either or both suit up Sunday, Brady’s potential for another big afternoon raises significantly.

Still, the Buccaneers draw a difficult matchup with the Saints defense. Through seven weeks, the unit has allowed an average of just 267 passing yards and one touchdown to quarterbacks, making it the toughest matchup Brady has drawn so far this season. Of course, the reverse also holds true as well, with New Orleans facing only one comparable quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) and no offense of similar overall strength.

Brady might not throw for four touchdowns before halftime this week, but he should still fair well enough for fantasy managers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tom Brady in all formats.