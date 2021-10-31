Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling to New Orleans to take on the Saints in a big divisional matchup. With all of the weapons the Buccaneers have, it’s hard to always predict who will have their big week. Godwin has been having the season that was expected.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Chris Godwin

As always, Chris Godwin has been consistent this season. He’s averaging 74 yards per game and has three touchdowns. Most importantly for Godwin, he is staying healthy. When he stays on the field, he’s always dangerous.

The New Orleans Saints passing defense is nothing like their run defense. They rank 20th in all of the NFL in allowed passing yards and that has a big Tom Brady game written all over it. While Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore will be the matchup everybody is looking for, this could be a week Godwin blows up. I expect at least six catches and 70 yards for Godwin this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Godwin should start this week.