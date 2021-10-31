Mike Evans start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling to New Orleans to take on the Saints in a big divisional matchup. With all of weapons the Buccaneers have, it’s hard to always predict who will have their big week. Mike Evans is making his mark as of late however, and teammate Antonio Brown is officially OUT, which could make for more opportunity.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Mike Evans

This has been a great fantasy season for Mike Evans. While he’s had his weeks where he scores less than five points, he has also had multiple games where he scores 2+ touchdowns. He’s coming off a three touchdown game where he caught Brady’s 600th career touchdown pass.

The New Orleans Saints passing defense is nothing like their run defense. They rank 20th in all of the NFL in allowed passing yards and that has a big Tom Brady game written all over it. A big thing to watch for as well is the rivalry between Evans and Marshon Lattimore. It always gets physical, and hopefully, Evans can keep calm.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Evans should start.