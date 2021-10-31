Cameron Brate, OJ Howard start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling to New Orleans to take on the Saints in a big divisional matchup. With all of the weapons that the Buccaneers have, it’s hard to always predict who will have their big week. Cameron Brate and OJ Howard haven’t been the go-to guys for the Buccaneers.

This season, Cameron Brate has 11 receptions for 110 yards and no touchdowns. Similarly, OJ Howard has 11 receptions 109 yards and one touchdown. You don't always see this close of numbers for two tight ends, but they have been in an odd situation with Rob Gronkowski dealing with some injury issues.

The New Orleans Saints passing defense is nothing like their run defense. They rank 20th in all of the NFL in allowed passing yards and that has a big Tom Brady game written all over it. The Saints have done a relatively good job limiting tight ends and the Bucs offense hasn’t really relied on Brate or Howard.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, both guys should sit, especially with Gronkowski likely coming back.