Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints edged out the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 with a 13-10 win. The game came down to a late fourth-quarter field goal Brian Johnson that proved to be the game-winner. The Saints now sit in second place in the NFC South just behind their Week 8 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

Callaway caught three of his seven targets in the win over the Seahawks, totaling just 32 yards. It was a disappointing performance for fantasy managers who have him rostered as he barely hit six fantasy points in PPR leagues. Even with those low numbers, he still led the Saints wide receivers in targets and receiving yards. To be fair, it was a game that saw the offense struggle as a whole, as Alvin Kamara was the only one to find the end zone all game long. It’s a far cry from his previous performance in their win over Washington when he caught 4-of-8 for 85 yards and two scores.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Week 7 was likely just a hiccup for Callaway as he’ll look to bounce back in Week 8 against the Bucs. He’ll see plenty of targets and should be a decent starting option even against a tough Tampa Bay team.