Deonte Harris start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints grabbed a late win against the Seahawks, edging them out 13-10 thanks to a game-winning field goal from Brian Johnson in the fourth quarter. They now sit in second place in the NFC South, just behind their Week 8 opponents Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Deonte Harris

Deonte Harris hasn’t played since Week 5 when he hurt his hamstring in the Saints’ win over Washington. He hasn’t been able to practice since then, sitting out this week’s session on Wednesday as well. He still has time to make a recovery before being ruled out for Sunday’s contest, but it’s not looking promising for the young wideout. Before he exited Week 5’s game in Washington, he caught his only target for 72 yards and grabbed a touchdown, helping the Saints secure the 33-22 win on the road.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fantasy managers should avoid starting Harris this week regardless of his status for Sunday’s game. Even if he does end up coming back, he hasn’t practiced since the injury and will be somewhat of an unknown performance-wise once he steps on the field.