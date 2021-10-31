Adam Trautman start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints squeaked past the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 with a 13-10 win. the victory wasn’t sealed until late in the fourth quarter when Brian Johnson sent in a game-winning field goal, bringing the Saints record to 4-2. They now sit in second place in the NFC South, directly behind their Week 8 opponent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Adam Trautman

Adam Trautman caught all three of his targets, totaling 36 yards in the win over the Seahawks. He also lost a fumble that ended up resulting in Seattle grabbing a third-quarter field goal to tie the game up at 10 apiece. Even with those low numbers, it’s one of his better performances fantasy-wise this season as he topped out in Week 5 with two catches for 43 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Trautman shouldn’t be started in most fantasy leagues in Week 8. The Saints have a tough matchup against the Bucs, and the 24-year-old tight end has already performed poorly for fantasy managers through the Saints’ first six games of the season.