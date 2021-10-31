Tyreek Hill start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs hold a 3-4 record after a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. Tyreek Hill caught six passes on nine targets for 49 yards, and one carry for 18 yards. He should be able to bounce back robustly on Monday Night Football this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Even with a negative game script, Hill should’ve been able to tally some considerable fantasy points. Though he did produce something of substance in PPR leagues in terms of volume, he and the Kansas City offense as a whole, performed far below the level at which they’re capable of playing.

How did we get here? The Chiefs are currently tied for last place in the AFC West, and now have to face a ravenous New York Giants defense that forced the Carolina Panthers to bench Sam Darnold just days ago. Sensing current vulnerabilities in the Chiefs offense, New York will be doing everything in their power to extend Patrick Mahomes’ interception streak to seven games. Anything to equalize the Chiefs’ despair against the Titans would probably suffice, too.

Hill needs to reconnect with Mahomes this week, as the superstar duo failed to link up for a touchdown in Week 7.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Hill.