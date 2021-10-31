 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jerick McKinnon start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jerick McKinnon ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants.

By Derek Hryn
&nbsp;Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are working to dig out of the hole they’ve gotten themselves into early in the 2021-22 season. At 3-4, they will look to get it started against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Jerick McKinnon has a meager four carries for 12 yards on the ground, and six catches for 49 yards through the air.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

In the two games without Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield, McKinnon has still failed to put up relevant fantasy numbers as the change-of-pace ball carrier behind Darrel Williams.

With CEH likely returning in a week, there won’t be much room to operate in the Chiefs’ pass-heavy offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench McKinnon.

