Darrel Williams start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to return to dominant form in Week 8, after dropping two out of their previous three games. Darrel Williams hopes to get back on track following his two-touchdown, 65-yard performance in Week 6. He gets to put his running prowess to the test when the Chiefs battle the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams

Williams only carried the football five times last Sunday, but clearly not by design. The Chiefs found themselves on the wrong end of a 14-0 deficit early in the first quarter of their 27-3 loss to the Titans, leaving Williams on the nightmare side of the game script for running backs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Williams against the Giants.