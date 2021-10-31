Patrick Mahomes start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs are not having the monster season that everyone expected in the 2021-22 season. They were defeated embarrassingly to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday 27-3 and witnessed one of Patrick Mahomes’ worst games in his five-year career.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Fantasy managers waited earnestly for the game to have a quick turnaround once the Titans caught fire and found themselves with a solid 14-point cushion in the first quarter. But one costly Mahomes interception, fumble and concussion scare later, and the game was far out of reach. It was very out of character for the former MVP, and hopefully, for the Chiefs’ sake, this was just a flukish disaster.

Still, Mahomes sits as the overall QB5 in 2021 and has thrown for 18 passing touchdowns (third-best), 2,093 yards (fourth-best) and 309.0 air yards per contest (seventh-best). He should be able to profoundly redeem himself against a feeble New York Giants defense, assuming his own can keep the score under 30 points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Mahomes.